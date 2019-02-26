Ivanka Trump: Ocasio-Cortez Wrong, Americans Don’t Want ‘Guaranteed Minimum’ Wage

During an interview with Fox News Channel’s Steve Hilton, President Donald Trump’s daughter and White House senior adviser Ivanka Trump rebutted Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) policy approach with regards to the so-called Green New Deal.

Hilton asked, “You’ve got people who will see that offer from the Democrats, from the progressive Democrats, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez: ‘Here’s the Green New Deal, here’s the guarantee of a job,’ and think, ‘yeah, that’s what I want, it’s that simple.’ What do you say to those people?”

Trump answered, “I don’t think most Americans, in their heart, want to be given something. I’ve spent a lot of time traveling around this country over the last four years. People want to work for what they get. So, I think that this idea of a guaranteed minimum is not something most people want. They want the ability to be able to secure a job. They want the ability to live in a country where’s there’s the potential for upward mobility.”

