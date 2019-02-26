JCN CEO Ortiz: Amazon Pulling Out of New York Proof That Socialism Takes Instead of Creates

In a Tuesday appearance on CNBC’s “Squawk Box,” Job Creators Network’s Alfredo Ortiz, the CEO of the group behind billboards in New York City’s Times Square attacking Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) for her effort to end Amazon’s attempt to locate its second headquarters in New York City, discussed the impact of his billboards.

Ortiz said Ocasio-Cortez cost New York City at least 25,000 jobs and as much as $6 billion, not including the trickle-down effect, with her socialist views.

“[Ocasio-Cortez] basically is taking a victory lap while thousands of people lost the American dream opportunity,” Ortiz stated.

“This is this idea of socialism vs. capitalism, or free enterprise,” he added. “One of the things that we like to say is that socialism takes, but capitalism creates. And we can see what socialism did here. It took away 25,000 to 40,000 great-paying jobs. We calculated somewhere between $4 billion to $6 billion in lost wages for New Yorkers.”

