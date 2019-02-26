McConnell: ‘I Haven’t Reached a Total Conclusion’ About Legality of Trump’s Emergency Declaration

Asked by @kasie if he believes President Trump's emergency declaration is legal, Senate Majority Leader McConnell says he had not "reached a total conclusion." pic.twitter.com/eMXV1Kh5KU

While speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) said that he hasn’t reached “a total conclusion” about the legality of President Trump’s emergency declaration and that he can’t “handicap” the outcome of the Senate’s vote on the declaration.

NBC News Capitol Hill Correspondent Kasie Hunt asked McConnell what he thinks about the legality of the declaration.

McConnell said, “Well, we’re in the process of weighing that. … I haven’t reached a total conclusion about –.”

He continued, “What is not in doubt is that there really is a crisis at the border. And it seems to me our colleagues on the other side are in denial about that. And you can’t blame the president for trying to use whatever tool he thinks he has to address it. But, as of the moment, I couldn’t handicap the outcome of the vote.”

(h/t Mediaite)

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett