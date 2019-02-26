Murkowski: I Will Support the Bill to Undo Trump Emergency Declaration

Tuesday Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) told reporters she would vote for the bill against President Donald Trump’s emergency declaration on the U.S. Mexico border.

Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) and Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) also support the legislation.

A reporter asked, “Do you support terminating that, this resolution, to terminate the emergency declaration?”

Murkowski answered, “Yes, I will be.”

She added, “Based on everything that I have seen that we will be receiving, yes is the answer. I have been concerned whenever any president, Republican or Democrat, moves beyond what I think most would consider to be their authorities.”

