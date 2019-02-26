Scalise on House Gun Control Vote: Dems Don’t Want to Hear Both Sides

Representative Steve Scalise (R-LA) in a Tuesday appearance on “Fox & Friends” voiced his displeasure with being blocked from testifying as a witness in a forthcoming hearing on gun violence, despite having been involved in an incident with guns himself at a congressional baseball practice.

Scalise said the House Democrats did not want to hear his side of gun violence, which is that guns can save lives.

“[T]hey didn’t want to hear all sides,” Scalise said. “They just wanted to hear the side of people who are promoting gun control. They didn’t want to hear the side of people who, in my case, it was people who used guns properly that saved my life and everybody else on that ballfield. And it happens all the time in America where people use a gun to defend themselves.”

