CNN’s Tapper: All of Our Reporting Says Cohen Not Telling The Truth, He Did Want a White House Job

During CNN’s special coverage of President Donald Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen’s testimony before the House Oversight Committee, network anchor Jake Tapper pointed out that all of out CNN’s reporting contradicted Cohen’s statement that he did not want a job in the White House.

Political correspondent for CNN, Dana Bash said, “One potential problem that I thought Michael Cohen has is when he was asked if he wanted a job in the White House, and he said no. Our reporting, I know, Pam you have been told and I have been told by people in and around the process real time, he very much wanted a job in the White House.”

Tapper said, “I think a lot of us here raised our eyebrows because we knew it to not be true.”

After playing a clip of Cohen testimony, Tapper added, “I think the issue there is that one sentence. ‘I did not want to go to the White House.’ All of our reporting suggests that’s not true.”

