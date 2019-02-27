Cohen: Trump Is Being Investigated for Illegal Acts the Public Is Unaware by the SDNY

Wednesday during his testimony before the House Oversight and Reform Committee, President Donald Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen said the president was under investigation for illegal acts the public is currently not aware.

When asked about the FBI raid on his home, Cohen said, “Unfortunately, this topic is actually something that’s being investigated right now by the Southern District of New York. And I’ve been asked by them not to discuss and not to talk about these issues.”

Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-IL) asked, “Is there any other wrongdoing or illegal act that you are aware of regarding Donald Trump that we haven’t yet discussed today?”

Cohen responded, “Yes, and again, those are part of the investigation that’s currently being looked at by the Southern District of New York.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN