Cummings on Cohen: ‘I Believe He Told the Truth’

While speaking to reporters on Wednesday, House Oversight Committee Chairman Elijah Cummings (D-MD) stated he believes that former Trump attorney Michael Cohen “told the truth.”

Cummings said, “I believe he told the truth. I’ve been practicing law — first of all, as I said in there, I practiced law for many years. And one of the things that I did, I represented a lot of lawyers who got in trouble. And I’m used to watching witnesses. I think that, he — first of all, I think he’s very — something, a lightbulb went off in his head, I guess, and he said, you know what, I’m going the wrong way, and I want to change things. I want to reverse things. And I think he’s remorseful. And a lot of people said, oh, the reason why he’s coming in is because he just wants to get his sentence reduced. I think that’s not likely.”

Cummings added that Cohen agreed with him when he promised there would be severe consequences if Cohen lied to the committee.

He concluded, “I believe him.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett