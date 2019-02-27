Dem Rep. Speier: If Cohen Claims True, We’re Looking at a ‘High Crime and Misdemeanor’

Wednesday on CNN’s “New Day,” Rep. Jackie Speier (D-CA) said if Michael Cohen’s allegations that President Donald Trump knew about the Wikileaks dumps combined with Trump allegedly being involved in campaign finance violations is true that would be a “high crime and misdemeanor.”

Speier said, “The significance is you can now start to draw conclusions about the fact that Donald Trump was aware, was informed, was engaged in this criminal conspiracy to rig the election on his behalf and he did so in conjunction with the Russians.”

She continued, “I think what we are going to find out is there was a conspiracy to lie by a number of people associated with Donald Trump and his campaign and this is just the beginning of what I think is a very serious and probably impeachable offense.”

When asked what was impeachable, Speier said, “The conduct by the president to undermine the election by working with the Russians and by lying continuously.”

When asked about Wikileaks, Speier added, “I think that that combined with the events associated with Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal in attempting to obscure the fact that he was shutting them up so that they would not impact his campaign, all of that coming together, I believe is a high crime and misdemeanor. It is what the Congress at the time thinks is a high crime and misdemeanor.”

