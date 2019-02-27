Elijah Cummings: ‘It Appears’ Trump Committed Crime

House Oversight Committee chairman Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-MD) spoke with reporters after President Donald Trump’s former lawyer, Michael Cohen testified before his committee.

A reporter asked, “Mr. Chairman, based on what you heard do you believe that the president committed a crime while in office?”

Cummings said, “Based on what — looking at the checks and listening to Mr. Cohen, it appears that’s he did. Again, if —and I don’t — that is not for me to say. I’m basing that on what has already been filed. Here they filed Mr. Cohen is pleading to charges where he says he was directed to commit a crime by the president. So I think we really will have to see what Mueller says.”

