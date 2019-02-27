GOP Rep. Crenshaw to Dems: Now Is Not the Time to Undermine Trump

With President Donald Trump and North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un holding a summit in Vietnam at the same time former Trump attorney Michael Cohen will be testifying against the president, Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) called on Democrats to hold off on trying to undermine Trump.

Crenshaw urged Democrats to allow the president work to denuclearize North Korea, which has been a threat to America and its allies.

“It shouldn’t be any surprise to us by now that Democrats are going to do whatever it takes to undermine the credibility of the president,” Crenshaw said Wednesday on “Fox & Friends.”

He continued, “I would urge [Democrats] to understand that this is not the time to do it. We should all as Americans be happy that there is some movement on the North Korean issue. … This should be a good thing and I wish they wouldn’t be playing politics right now.”

