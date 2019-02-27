GOP Rep. Meadows: Cohen’s Opening Statement Claims ‘Unbelievable’

Representative Mark Meadows (R-NC) went on “Fox & Friends” Wednesday to discuss former Donald Trump attorney Michael Cohen ahead of his testimony on Capitol Hill against the president.

Meadows ripped Cohen as being “without credibility” and having lied to Congress before, calling his claims from his leaked opening statement “unbelievable.”

“[T]he only person without credibility that will be on Capitol Hill will be Michael Cohen,” Meadows stated. “And a lot of this information that he has put in his opening statement, honestly, is not borne out with the real evidence to support it.”

He later added, “So, we’re going to go on the word of Michael Cohen, who not only has lied to Congress, but lied to financial institutions, lied to the IRS, lied to his business associates and continues to lie to this day? … All of this is political theater that I don’t put much stock in.”

