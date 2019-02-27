RNC Chair McDaniel: Dems Using a Liar to Distract from Trump’s U.S.-Korea Summit

Wednesday on Fox Business Network’s “Varney & Co.,” Republican National Committee chairwoman Ronna McDaniel went on the offensive against former Trump attorney Michael Cohen shortly before he was set to testify before the House Oversight Committee.

McDaniel argued the hearing was an attempt to distract from President Donald Trump’s efforts in Hanoi with North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un.

“I don’t trust anything Michael Cohen has to say,” she said. “This is a total sideshow, and this is what it’s going to be the next two years: Democrats putting investigations forward, sideshows forward because they can’t win on results. They can’t win against this president if they talk about how good our economy is doing, jobs coming back, wages going up, the president leading on the international stage. They don’t want to talk about those things. So that’s why they put these hearings against the president being in Vietnam meeting with Kim Jong Un.”

“I mean, let’s look at what’s happened with North Korea. Under the Obama administration in the last year, North Korea was firing missiles every 24 days,” McDaniel continued. “Under President Trump, it has been 457 days since they fired a missile. He is now talking to them about denuclearization. He is presenting to them an option of, ‘Let’s have a vibrant economy for your country. Let’s give your people an opportunity and get rid of these nuclear weapons.’ This is a president who is leading, and Democrats don’t want to talk about that today, so they’re bringing a liar to Congress to try and distract from that.”

