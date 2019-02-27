Schiff on Trump Investigation: ‘The Needle Has Certainly Been Moved’

Wednesday, Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) weighed in on former Donald Trump attorney Michael Cohen testifying against the president.

Schiff said on CNN’s “New Day” that Cohen’s testimony about Trump moves the “needle” “right into the White House.”

“The needle has certainly been moved. And it’s been moved right into the White House,” Schiff told co-host Alisyn Camerota.” If Mr. Cohen’s allegations are correct, it means the president, while in office, literally while in the Oval Office, was engaged in criminal activity.”

“That’s pretty breathtaking when you think about it that the president of the United States is allegedly paying hush money as president of the United States and misleading the country about it. And that’s pretty serious business,” he added.

