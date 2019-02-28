ABC’s Hostin: ‘Shocking’ Rep. Meadows Used Black Woman as a ‘Prop,’ ‘Racial Trope’

Thursday on ABC’s “The View,” co-host and network legal analyst Sunny Hostin said it was “shocking” Rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC) brought Donald Trump’s African-American staffer Lynne Patton to the House Oversight Committee hearing for Michael Cohen as evidence the president is not racist.

While discussing Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) criticizing Meadows at the hearing, Hostin said, “I really applauded Congresswoman Tlaib for saying that because when I saw Rep. Meadows use Lynn Patton as a prop for trying to prove that Trump somehow was not racist, it reinforced that racial trope. You know, I have a black friend, so it’s not possible for me to be racist was really shocking to me. It was also shocking to me that Representative Meadows sort of then started crying and asked the record to be cleared and forced an apology from Representative Talib.”

She added, “He said he has black relatives in his family. Well, slave owners also had black relatives in their family after raping their slaves.”

