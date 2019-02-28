Dem Sen. Blumenthal: I Think Donald Trump Jr. Lied to Our Committee Under Oath

Thursday on MSNBC’s “All In,” Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) said he thought Donald Trump, Jr. lied during his testimony to the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Blumenthal said, “I would anticipate Donald Trump, Jr. hopefully coming back before the Judiciary Committee. He testified before the Judiciary Committee that his father had no advanced knowledge about the Trump Tower meeting on June 9.”

Hayes asked, “He told you under oath in closed session?”

Blumenthal said, “He told us under potential penalty of perjury. Michael Cohen yesterday described in some detail a meeting where the president was told by Donald Trump Jr. about that meeting and events.”

He continued, “He told about the conversation with Roger Stone where the president encouraged and approved Roger Stone talking to Wikileaks about the dump of stolen, I emphasize stolen e-mails.”

He added, “One more point about Donald Trump Jr. and Joyce said it very well, once these threads are established, once the connections are made, Donald Trump Jr., in effect, lying to a congressional committee, Donald Trump Jr., signing those reimbursement checks, Donald Trump Jr. implicated in other criminal activity, you have the connections that are the hallmark of a conspiracy.”

Hayes said, “You seem to have your eyes on Donald Trump Jr. You think he lied to the committee?”

Blumenthal said, “I think he lied to our committee, at least so far as we can tell right now.”

