Joaquin Castro: SDNY Case ‘Could Pose Serious Legal Jeopardy’ for Trump and Family Members

Thursday on MSNBC’s “Live,” Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-TX) discussed both the public and behind-closed-door testimony of President Donald Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen.

Discussing the open case involving Cohen at the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, Castro said, “As you can imagine, a lot of it affirms of what Michael Cohen said. He brought up the fact that the Trump Tower meeting that he had knowledge of upcoming Wikileaks dumps, at least one of them. It is clear to me listening to him today, the Southern District of New York investigation could be just as legally perilous to the president.”

He continued, “I can’t speak specifically about the kinds of cases that are being talked about, but based on what was described to us, it gets pretty close to the president.”

When Tur pressed him for details, Castro said, “I can’t say right now, but they’re serious matters, and they could pose serious legal jeopardy for the president and his family members.”

He added, “Based on what he describes, there is a good chance the Southern District of New York investigation will implicate President Trump or his family members, his direct family members. I think the investigation could go on quite longer possibly. That’s my impression than the special counsel investigation.”

