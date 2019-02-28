Lara Logan: ‘Too Much Politics’ Infiltrating Journalism — ‘What Happened to Reporting the Facts?’

Former CBS correspondent Lara Logan discussed her remarks on a podcast about the state of journalism in the United States in which she blasted the left-leaning media.

Logan on “Fox & Friends” Thursday explained that politics and political discourse have “infiltrated” and affect how reporters cover certain topics.

“The thing is, it doesn’t mean if you’re a Democrat … or you’re on the left that you can’t be a professional journalist, right?” Logan said. “I’m not saying that there aren’t any good journalists on the left, that everyone is a political operative. I’m saying there’s too much politics, there are too many political operatives and too much political discourse that’s infiltrated what passes for journalism.”

She continued, “Look at the language. It’s so pejorative. I mean, what happened to reporting the facts?”

