Pelosi: ‘Strange’ Trump Chooses to Believe ‘Thugs’ Putin, Kim Jong-Un

Thursday at her weekly press briefing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said it was “strange” President Donald Trump believes the denials of “thugs” like Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong-Un.

When asked about the president believing Kim’s denial that he didn’t know about American Otto Warmbier’s torture, Pelosi said, “I don’t think Kim Jong Un is on the level. And the president has believed Putin as opposed to believing his own intelligence leadership on subjects. Again I didn’t know the president had said that. It’s strange. I don’t know — there is something wrong with Putin, Kim Jong Un—in my view, thugs—that the President chooses to believe.”

