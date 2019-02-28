Sanders: Cohen ‘Kind of Confirmed What Many of Us Had Known’

On Thursday’s broadcast of NBC’s “Late Night,” Democratic presidential candidate Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) stated that former Trump attorney Michael Cohen’s testimony “kind of confirmed what many of us had known.”

Sanders said, “[M]y takeaway is that Cohen kind of confirmed what many of us had known. And by the way, it really does not give me pleasure to say, that what we have always known is that we have a president who is a pathological liar. We have a president who, as Cohen indicated, is a racist, and we have a president who is a fraud. He is a fraud. When he ran for office, he told working people all over this country that he was going to represent their interests. And yet, in his first year in office, he tried to throw 32 million Americans off of the health care that they have. That’s not helping working families in this country. He said that he would have a tax plan that benefitted everybody. Well, over a ten-year period, 83% of those benefits go to the top 1%. He said he wouldn’t cut Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid, yet he brought forth a budget that did exactly that.”

