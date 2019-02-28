Swalwell: ‘We Learned a Lot of New Things’ From Cohen’s Testimony Before Intel. Committee

On Thursday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Situation Room,” House Intelligence Committee member Eric Swalwell (D-CA) stated that the committee “learned a lot of new things” from former Trump attorney Michael Cohen’s closed-door testimony before them.

Host Wolf Blitzer asked, “So, did you learn anything new from Michael Cohen’s testimony today?”

Swalwell answered, “Oh boy, Wolf, that would be an understatement. We learned a lot of new things. I can’t go into them. We’re still interviewing him. He’s coming back next week. But there’s very valuable new leads that we learned, and he’s been asked to bring back some documents to corroborate what he’s told us. But we did find him to be cooperative and answered every question we asked.”

