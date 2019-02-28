Watch Live: Conservative Political Action Conference 2019 – Day One

The 2019 Conservative Political Action Conference will kick off in full swing Thursday morning at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in National Harbor, MD.

Thursday speakers include Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC), White House National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow, Fox News Host Laura Ingraham, and more.

On Saturday, President Donald Trump is slated to speak.

We are honored to have @realDonaldTrump join us again for #CPAC2019 where he'll share his vision for #WhatMakesAmericaGreat. Thank you, Mr. President! pic.twitter.com/NpV3dqkew5 — Matt Schlapp (@mschlapp) February 25, 2019

The lives stream above is provided courtesy of Right Side Broadcasting Network.