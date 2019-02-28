Watch Live: Conservative Political Action Conference 2019 – Day One

The 2019 Conservative Political Action Conference will kick off in full swing Thursday morning at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in National Harbor, MD.

Thursday speakers include Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC), White House National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow, Fox News Host Laura Ingraham, and more.

On Saturday, President Donald Trump is slated to speak.

For the full schedule, click here.

The lives stream above is provided courtesy of Right Side Broadcasting Network.

.