Al Sharpton: Trump Is Obsessed with Race Because He Is Racist

Friday on MSNBC’s “Deadline,” network host Al Sharpton said President Donald Trump is a racist obsessed with race.

After filmmaker Spike Lee Oscar acceptance speech, Trump tweeted, “Be nice if Spike Lee could read his notes, or better yet not have to use notes at all, when doing his racist hit on your President, who has done more for African Americans (Criminal Justice Reform, Lowest Unemployment numbers in History, Tax Cuts,etc.) than almost any other Pres!”

Sharpton said, “I mean Spike Lee makes an acceptance speech at the Oscars and said do the right thing in 2020, and the president says he is talking race, he is a racist. He didn’t even mention race. But he didn’t even mention race. They are obsessed with race because that is who they are. And I think that we need to say as you would say in court we stipulate to the racism. Now let’s go on with the fact. I mean there is nothing else to say.”

He added, “Donald Trump takes every opportunity to whip up that crowd while he tries to tell people that he thinks are a little independent. ‘How dare they call me racist. Even though I’ve done and said, the country is a s-hole country and every other litany of things. But don’t call me that because we might need a few independents. But wink, wink you know I’m saying what we all believe.'”

