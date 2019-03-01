Christie: Cohen Said During Transition He Would Be WH Chief of Staff — ‘Problem Is That He’s Not a Truth Teller’

Friday on “Fox & Friends,” former Gov. Chris Christie (R-NJ) refuted former President Donald Trump attorney Michael Cohen’s testimony that he did not want to work in the White House.

Christie, chairman of Trump’s transition team, said Cohen told members of the transition team that he was going to be White House chief of staff.

“He never spoke to me directly, but I will tell you he spoke to other people in the transition who he said he was going to be White House chief of staff,” he explained. “That’s what he told them — none of us believed it, but that’s what he said he was going to do. So, there’s no question in my mind that what he said at the hearing was false.”

Christie went on to say that perjury is tough to prove, but if enough witnesses came forward against Cohen there could be “some trouble.”

“Michael Cohen’s problem is that he’s not a truth teller,” he added.

