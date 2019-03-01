Dem Rep. Connolly: Trump Headed Up a ‘Criminal Enterprise’

Friday on MSNBC’s “Live,” Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-VA) accused President Donald Trump of heading up a “criminal enterprise.”

Host Hallie Jackson asked, “So do you believe President Trump broke the law?”

Connolly said, “Oh, yeah. I think that President Trump, frankly, headed up can only be described as a criminal enterprise. That’s not just me saying it, that’s the Southern District of New York, that’s the Attorney General of New York. And I think it’s probably also going to be the special prosecutor. Whether it was Trump University, Trump Foundation, or the activities of his campaign, this was a criminal enterprise.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN