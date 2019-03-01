Dem Rep. Himes: ‘Very Credible’ Evidence Trump ‘Committed Very Serious Crimes’

During Friday’s “Morning Joe” on MSNBC, Rep. Jim Himes (D-CT) suggested there was “very credible evidence” showing President Donald Trump “committed very serious crimes.”

“There are at least four or five areas where there is very credible evidence that the president committed very serious crimes,” Himes told host Joe Scarborough.

Scarborough asked Himes to list some example, and the congressman said he could give three.

“Number one, Michael Cohen showed checks that the president wrote while he was president to reimburse Michael Cohen for paying the hush money to a porn star, did it apparently while he was president in the White House,” Himes responded.

He added, “Number two, apparently, and again this is alleged, the president had a conference call, if Michael Cohen is to be believed, in which Roger Stone told him that WikiLeaks was about to dump information on Hillary Clinton. Three days later, the president goes on national TV and invites Russia to do perhaps what he has been told that they are doing.”

Representative Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) said on CNN Friday “there is a lot of work to be done” before accusing Trump of engaging in “criminal activity.”

