McCabe: ‘Overwhelming Likelihood’ Trump Won’t Finish His Term; Disputes IG’s Assertion He Lied to Investigators

Friday on “CBS This Morning,” former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe questioned the conclusions drawn by last year’s inspector general report, which recommended McCabe be investigated criminally for lying to investigators about leaks pertaining to the finances of the Clinton Foundation.

He dismissed that aspect of the IG report and implored Americans to look at his “unblemished record” prior to attacks from President Donald Trump. He also called into question Trump’s future.

“I would love to sort through that report with you,” he said. “I disagree with the conclusions contained therein. What I can tell you, Alex, is I never deliberately misled anyone — not in the accounts they relay in that report or any others. I’m very proud of the 21 years I spent serving in the FBI serving this nation. I did so with an absolutely unblemished record until the point the president decided to start attacking me publicly. So, I have deep disagreements with that report. I ask the America people to judge me on the work I’ve done over the course of my career.”

McCabe was asked if he thought Trump would finish out the remainder of his term, to which McCabe expressed his doubt.

“I think that the overwhelming likelihood is that he won’t,” the former deputy replied.

