This week “Rolling Stone” Magazine released video to promote their cover story featuring Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) and Rep. Jahana Hayes (D-CT).

When asked what her message to President Donald Trump is, Pelosi said, “Mr. President, do the country a favor, don’t run,” Pelosi said in the video interview.”

