Sanders: I Won’t Seek 2020 Advice from Hillary — We Have ‘Fundamental Differences’

Friday on ABC’s “The View,” Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) said he would not seek the advice of former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton for his 2020 presidential run.

Co-host Meghan McCain asked, “What do you think Hillary did wrong to lose to someone like Trump?”

Sanders said, “I’m not enthusiastic to go back to 2016, but I think in some ways she didn’t reach out to working-class people the way I think she should have. There were states where she did not campaign as vigorously as she should have, Wisconsin, Michigan, maybe some others, but that was 2016. In my view Donald Trump is the most dangerous president in modern American history. I think he is.”

When asked if he would seek out Clinton’s advice as other 2020 candidates have, Sanders said, “I suspect not. Hillary has not called me. Look, we have differences. Hillary has played a very important role in American politics.”

He added, “I think every Democrat is going to come together. Let me say what I’ve said before. I hope to be the Democratic nominee and have the support of the whole Democratic party behind me. If I am not and somebody else is, I will support that candidate, because that’s most important—that Trump be defeated. But Hillary and I have fundamental, you know, fundamental differences.”

