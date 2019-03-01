Sanders on Green New Deal: Doesn’t Go Too Far — ‘The Future of the Planet Is at Stake!’

Friday on ABC’s “The View,” Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) said Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) Green New Deal does not go too far.

Co-host Sunny Hostin asked, “Does the Green New Deal go too far?”

Sanders said, “No. You cannot go too far on the issue of climate change. The future of the planet is at stake, OK?”

He added, “We have, according to the best scientists in the world, we have 12 years to begin substantially cutting carbon emissions before there will be irreparable damage to the planet. I talked to some folks who were in Paradise, CA, remember the terrible, terrible fire that wiped out the whole community?”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN