Breitbart News Daily will be live from CPAC 2019 with host Breitbart News Editor in Chief Alex Marlow Friday morning.

CPAC, the annual Conservative Political Action Conference, is being held at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in National Harbor, MD.

Breitbart News Daily broadcasts live on SiriusXM Patriot 125 weekdays from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Eastern.