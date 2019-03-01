Waters: Trump Committed Impeachable Offense With Hush Money Payments

On Friday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “All In,” House Financial Services Committee Chairwoman Maxine Waters (D-CA) stated that President Trump committed an impeachable offense with his hush money payments.

Host Chris Hayes asked if there is already “evidence that he has — he’s implicated in at least one criminal conspiracy, [which] has to do with the hush money payments, and is that not, in your mind, a high crime or misdemeanor?”

Waters answered, “Oh certainly, absolutely. This president has lied. He said that he had not — the president said he has not paid off anybody, but he certainly has.”

