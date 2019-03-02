Brooks: I Don’t Think Cohen Lied

On Friday’s “PBS NewsHour,” New York Times columnist David Brooks stated that he doesn’t think former Trump attorney Michael Cohen lied during his testimony before the House Oversight Committee.

Brooks stated Cohen’s testimony was a “moral occasion,” and “What it illustrates is a president, and, frankly, Michael Cohen who long ago decided that celebrity and wealth is more important than being a good person. And they’ve dragged us all down there with us.”

Brooks later added, “I don’t treat Michael Cohen as sort of the repented Chuck Colson. I mean, he — I think he didn’t have any of the air of someone who’s really repented or really faced the spiritual music. He’s just decided one side is against his interests, which is Donald Trump, and now the other side is for his interests, so he’ll say things that are nice for his interests. I don’t think he lied. I think what he told was basically the truth, but he was basically catering now to the left and some sort of GoFundMe campaign that will help pay his legal bills.”

