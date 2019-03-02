CNN’s Vinograd: Trump’s CPAC Speech Had Moment That Sounded Like Hitler, He Said Things That Sounded Like ‘Putin Scripted’ Speech

On Saturday’s “CNN Newsroom,” CNN National Security Analyst Sam Vinograd stated that during President Trump’s CPAC speech, he sounded “a lot like” Adolf Hitler, and that he also made statements “that really looked like Vladimir Putin scripted his speech.”

Host Ana Cabrera played clips of the president saying, “The men and women here today are on the front lines of protecting America’s interests, defending America’s value, and reclaiming our nation’s priceless heritage.” And “We have people in Congress, right now…that hate our country.”

Vinograd responded, “Well, Ana, his statement makes me sick, on a personal level, preserving your heritage, reclaiming our heritage, that sounds a lot like a certain leader that killed members of my family and about six million other Jews in the 1940s.”

She continued that the president “talks about preserving our heritage as a catch-all for implementing policies that misallocate resources.”

Vinograd added that this rhetoric “speaks to his base. And it also, by the way, this whole CPAC speech, how many parts of President Putin’s to-do list was President Trump trying to accomplish today? He denigrated our institutions, the Department of Justice and the US Congress. He spread misinformation and conspiracy theories. He undermined the credibility of several of our institutions. He sowed divisions. He sowed confusion. He was speaking to his base, but he was also saying things that really looked like Vladimir Putin scripted his speech. So, it helped him, perhaps with his base, and politically, while, at the same time, making Russia’s job a lot easier.”

(h/t Mediaite)

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett