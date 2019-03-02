Dem Sen. Udall: Trump’s Emergency Declaration ‘Is a Land Grab’ ‘For Border States Like Mine’

Congress has a historic opportunity to vote on a joint resolution to terminate this unlawful national emergency declaration. The House passed it with bipartisan support. It is the Senate’s turn. Members of both parties should stand up for separation of powers — @SenatorTomUdall pic.twitter.com/8bowX7zrQ4

During Friday’s Democratic Weekly Address, Senator Tom Udall (D-NM) urged the Senate to pass the resolution against President Trump’s “land grab” emergency declaration.

Udall said, “For border states like mine, this is a land grab, an attempt to seize away private land, trample on family ranches, divide communities, destroy fragile landscapes. But this is no longer a question of whether or not you support the president’s wall. This is a question of whether you will defend our constitutional system.”

Udall added, “We cannot allow any president to take us down this dangerous path, cutting out the role of Congress. … At the end of this day, this isn’t about party. It’s about whether you want to open this Pandora’s Box and allow presidents to ransack critical funds at will. What precedent would this set?”

