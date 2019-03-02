Larry Kudlow: ‘We Have to Put Socialism on Trial’

Friday on Fox News Channel’s “The Ingraham Angle,” National Economic Council director Larry Kudlow warned that despite economic conditions being positive in this current timeframe, which ought to a positive sign for capitalism, there is still a push in the country to adopt socialist policies.

Kudlow, who was following up on an earlier CPAC speech he gave, argued that now was the time to “put socialism on trial” and push toward a conviction of socialism.

“It’s an act of desperation,” Kudlow said of the move toward socialism. “But my message to CPAC is a simple one: We have to put socialism on trial. We have to challenge it. We have to rebut it. We have to put pencil to paper to show what it is going to do to the economy. We have to deal with the moral dimensions of it. And then we must convict socialism. And then we should not wait. Do not let this fester. Let’s get going right now and let’s do it in a way that’s serious. This is a teachable moment in my opinion, and the polls show most people prefer capitalism to socialism. But that is our task ahead.”

