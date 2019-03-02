SNL Spoofs Cohen Hearing — ‘First Time I Testified Was Also Under Oath, But This Time, I Like Really Mean It’

Actor Ben Stiller reprised his role as former Trump attorney Michael Cohen on the latest “Saturday Night Live” for the show’s cold open.

The opening skit mocked the proceedings of last week’s House Oversight Committee hearing chaired by Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-MD), who was played by cast member Kenan Thompson.

Also appearing was former cast member Bill Hader, who played the part of ranking committee Republican Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH).

SNL mocked the hearing given Cohen previously pled guilty to lying to Congress.

“Thank you for inviting me here today to correct the record under oath,” Stiller’s Cohen said. “Of course, the first time I testified was also under oath. But this time, I like really mean it.”

