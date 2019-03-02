Van Hollen: I Think We’ll Get Enough Votes to Block Emergency Declaration

On Friday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Andrea Mitchell Reports,” Senator Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) stated that he thinks there will be enough votes in the Senate to block President Trump’s emergency declaration, but it will be difficult to get enough votes to override the president’s veto.

Van Hollen said, “I think we will get the votes to pass this override of the emergency resolution. As you say, we need one more, and there are lots of Republican senators, who, at least previously, had said they would strongly oppose this. Look, we were just talking about sort of authoritarian tendencies, right? This is the president of the United States taking unconstitutional means, declaring an emergency to override an appropriations budget that was passed through the lawful process by Republicans and Democrats alike. So, this is the opposite of what Republicans say they stand for, separation of powers, Article I.”

He added that it will be “very tough” to get enough votes to override President Trump’s veto of the measure against the emergency declaration, and predicted the courts will overturn the emergency declaration.

(h/t Grabien)

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett