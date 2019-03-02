Watch Live: President Donald Trump Speaks at CPAC

Watch President Donald Trump speak to activists at the Conservative Political Action Conference. The speech is scheduled to air at 11:30 a.m. EST and will take place at a conference center just outside of Washington, DC.
The president urged supporters to tune in and watch the speech on Saturday.
“Will be speaking at CPAC at 11:30 this morning,” he wrote. “Record crowd, live broadcast. Enjoy!”
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 2, 2019
