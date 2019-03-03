Heitkamp Blames Hillary for 2018 Loss — ‘I Was Branded’ as Someone Who Didn’t Care About Working Class

Former Sen. Heidi Heitkamp (D-ND) on Sunday blamed former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton for her failed 2018 Senate run.

Heitkamp lamented on MSNBC’s “Kasie DC” that she was “branded” as the same type of Democrat as Clinton, who said when she was running for president in 2016 that she would be putting coal workers out of jobs.

“I was branded as a Democrat, I was branded as somebody who didn’t care about those jobs,” Heitkamp told host Kasie Hunt. “And you know, it goes back to Secretary Clinton basically saying we’re going to put a lot of coal miners out of work. That’s frightening to anyone.”

The former senator from North Dakota went on to advise Democrats to not forget about people like coal workers and oil rig workers when talking about fighting climate change.

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent