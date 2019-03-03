Hillary Clinton: ‘Racist and White Supremacist Views Are Lifted Up’ in the White House

Sunday after receiving The International Unity Award in Selma, Alabama, former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton claimed “racist and white supremacist views are lifted up in the media and the White House.”

Clinton said, “This is a time my friends when fundamental rights, civic virtue, the freedom of the press, the rule of law, truth, facts and reason are under assault. And make no mistake, we are living through a full-fledged crisis in our democracy. Now there may not be —thank God— tanks in the streets but what’s happening goes to the heart of who we are as a nation.”

