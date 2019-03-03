House Minority Leader McCarthy: Nadler Decided to Impeach Trump the Day He Won the Election

Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) responded to Democratic Judiciary chairman Rep. Jerrold Nadler (D-NY) hinting at a potential impeachment of President Donald Trump.

McCarthy said, “I think Congressman Nadler decided to impeach the president the day the president won the election.”

He added, “In this process to be impeached, show me where the president did anything to be impeached. The other thing you have to find is, listen to what Nadler said. Nadler is setting the framework now that the Democrats are not to believe the Mueller report. They’re now saying we have to do our own investigation. After you had hundreds of interviews, millions of dollars spent in the Senate and the House, they find no collusion.”

