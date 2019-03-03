McCarthy Calls on Schiff to Recuse Himself from Russia Probe

Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) called on House Intelligence Committee chairman Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) to recuse himself from the investigation into potential collusion between President Donald Trump and Russia.

McCarthy said, “I want to see Mueller’s report, yes. I’m not – I’m not setting a framework right now that I’m not going to support it. They’re setting a whole new course because they – there’s no collusion so they want to build something else. They want to persuade to go some other place. Listen; Nadler says he wants impeachment. Listen to – he said he had proof ahead of time, you have Schiff, who said he had evidence long before the investigation happened. He’s never produced that.”

He added, “And now, listen to what we find out about Schiff in the Cohen hearing. He talked to Cohen. He met with Glenn Simpson, we found out, even when the own committee said they had problems with the truth in his own hearing. Schiff actually tried to stop us from finding out who paid for the dossier; the Democrats. Schiff has now met the – Schiff’s own standard of why Devon had to recuse himself. Adam Schiff needs to recuse himself for any new investigation.”

