Nadler: ‘It’s Very Clear That the President Obstructed Justice’

Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” House Judiciary chairman Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) said it was “very clear” President Donald Trump obstructed justice.

Nadler said, “Our core job is to protect the rule of law, and there have been no investigations. We have seen real threats to the rule of law from this White House, whether personal enrichment where the White House seems to use his power for personal enrichment, the violation of the Emoluments Clause of the Constitution. We have seen abuses of power in obstruction of justice, threats to the Mueller investigation, threats to witnesses. All of these have to be investigated and laid out to the American people. ”

Host George Stephanopoulos asked, “Do you think the president obstructed justice?”

Nadler replied, “Yes, I do. It’s very clear that the president obstructed justice. It’s very clear. 1,100 times he referred to the Mueller investigation as a witch hunt. He tried to protect Flynn from being investigated by the FBI. He fired Comey in order to stop the Russia thing as he told NBC news. He has dangled pardons. He has intimidated witnesses in public.”

