Nadler: Judiciary Committee to Request Documents from Dozens Close to White House

Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” House Judiciary chairman Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) said his committee will request documents from dozens of entities and individuals close to the White House as part of their investigation into “obstruction of justice, corruption, and abuse of power.”

Nadler said, “Tomorrow, we will be issuing document requests to over 60 different people and individuals from the White House to the Department of Justice, Donald Trump, Jr., Allen Weisselberg, to begin the investigations to present the case to the American people about obstruction of justice, corruption, and abuse of power.”

Nadler added, “It’s very clear that the president obstructed justice.”

