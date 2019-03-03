Nunes: Cohen Proved Steele Dossier ‘Was Total Bunk’

In an appearance on Fox News Channel’s “Sunday Morning Futures,” Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA), the ranking Republican on the House Intelligence Committee, weighed in on Michael Cohen’s testimony from last week, saying it “was great for Republicans” and proof the Steele dossier was “total bunk.”

“Cohen was great for Republicans, he was great for Donald Trump because we now know that the dossier was total bunk, there was no truth to it and we know that because of the Cohen has testified now publicly that he wasn’t in Prague, and there was no truth to anything in the dossier,” Nunes stated.

He continued explaining, “No collusion, no conspiracy, no obstruction. These are all issues that were essentially made — for your viewers, I think people forget, this was the Democratic National Committee working with the Clinton campaign that produced this dirt and fed it into the FBI to start this investigation in the first place. It was totally debunked this week, and it will be debunked again next week.”

(h/t RCP Video)

