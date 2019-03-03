Dem Rep. Dingell: ‘Don’t Want to Take Guns Away’ — Some People ‘Shouldn’t Have Guns at Certain Times’

Sunday, Representative Debbie Dingell (D-MI) discussed gun reform on MSNBC’s “Kasie DC.”

Dingell, who delivered an impassioned speech about guns in her own life on the House floor last week, told host Kasie Hunt she does not want to take guns away, but said there are people who “shouldn’t have guns at certain times.”

“[G]uns are complicated,” Dingell stated. “I think people don’t realize [threats of gun violence happens] in all kinds of households, how complicated the issues are.”

“I don’t want to take people’s guns away. My husband was a very responsible gun owner, but there are people that shouldn’t have guns at certain times,” she added.

