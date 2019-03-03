Rep. Jim Jordan: Trump Has Not ‘Lied About Russia at All’

Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) said President Donald Trump has never lied about Russia.

Jordan said, “I don’t think the president has lied about Russia at all.”

He continued, “There has been no collusion.”

He added, “Even James Comey when we deposed him said up until the day he was fired, May 9th, 2017, said there was no evidence —they were doing this investigation for a while— no single bit of evidence to show any type of collusion.”

