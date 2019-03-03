Schiff: House Intel Focusing on Moscow Trump Tower Deal, Potential Money Laundering

Sunday on CBS’s “Face the Nation,” House Intelligence Committee chairman Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) said his committee will focus on potential money laundering by the Trump Organization on behalf of Russia.

Schiff said, “The Moscow Trump Tower deal, for example, is among the most disturbing, because that’s something the president was pursuing throughout the midst of the presidential campaign.”

He added, “We are certainly looking deep into this set of issues around Moscow at Trump Tower. We’re also looking at persistent allegations that the Russians have been laundering money through the Trump Organization. I don’t know that that’s true. But if it is, again, it’s a profound compromise of this president.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN