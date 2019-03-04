Christie: Cohen Isn’t ‘Credible’ Unless He’s ‘Corroborated’

Monday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” former Gov. Chris Christie (R-NJ) questioned Michael Cohen’s credibility during his testimony on Capitol Hill, given his propensity for lying.

Christie said Cohen is only “credible” if he can be “corroborated.”

“I don’t believe he’s credible. I believe he’s credible only if he’s corroborated,” Christie told co-host Mika Brzezinski. “And unlike a lot of people that talk about this stuff, Mika, as you know, I actually had to do it for seven years. And I put a lot of people on the stand who were serial liars. But that’s who you deal with when you’re dealing with criminal cases. And so what you need do is make sure you corroborate those people.”

He continued, “I think that Michael Cohen will only be an effective witness to the competent he’s independently corroborated either by other testimony, meaning verbal testimony or by documents or both. because he’s got an awful history.

